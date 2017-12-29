Man United boss Jose Mourinho handed boost ahead of weekend clash as key ace returns to training following injury

Player missed 2-2 draw against Burnley due to injury sustained in Leicester clash

Forward took part in first team training ahead of Southampton clash

United ace has been impressive so far this season

Man United boss Jose Mourinho has been handed a boost ahead of his side’s clash against Southampton, after French forward Anthony Martial returned to first team training on Thursday.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who state that the France international, who missed his side’s Boxing Day tie against Burnley through injury, was spotted training with the rest United’s first team ahead of their match against the Saints on Saturday.

Since arriving in Manchester in the summer of 2015, Martial has impressed fans with his ability and potential.

In 118 appearances for the Red Devils, Martial has managed to contribute 33 goals and 24 assists, a decent record for a player of his age.

So far this season, Martial has made a good start, with the former Monaco ace bagging six goals and three assists in 18 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Martial’s ability to link up with Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku has seen United become one of the most feared teams in the Premier League this season.

This news will come as a big boost for boss Mourinho, who would love to have Martial back for selection in time for Saturday.