Want-away Arsenal ace being eyed up for January transfer by Premier League side

Player has found himself out of favour at the Emirates this season

Southampton are eyeing up a move for ace in next month’s window

Forward is eager to quit in January transfer window

SEE MORE: “By far England’s best midfielder” – Arsenal fans heap praise on Gunners ace following quality performance against Crystal Palace

Southampton are reportedly eyeing up a January move for Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott in next month’s transfer window.

This is according to the Sun, who state that Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino is eager to add to his squad in next months’s window, and that the south coast side are happy to go for either a loan or permanent switch for the 28-year-old.

The news outlet are also reporting that the forward is looking to leave the Emirates next summer in an attempt to make England’s squad for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Since arriving in north London from Southampton in 2006, Walcott has seen himself become a fan favourite at the Emirates.

In 396 appearances for the Gunners, Walcott has managed to amass a record of 108 goals and 78 assists, a decent record.

So far this season, Walcott has found himself out-of-favour at the Emirates, with the England international only being able to make 13 appearances in all competitions.

However, Walcott’s desire and hunger to please the Arsenal faithful during his time at the club has see him become a fan favourite over in north London.

MORE: Arsenal transfer news

Should Walcott end up leaving Arsenal next month, it’ll surely be a sad day for Gunners fans, who would want to see one of the club’s fan favourites stay with them a little longer.