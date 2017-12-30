Arsenal hold crucial advantage in PL scrap to land £90m summer target

Arsenal seemingly in pole position to land Thomas Lemar next summer

Report claims Gunners in ‘regular contact’ with Frenchman

Chelsea specifically mentioned as rival interested party

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Monaco ace Thomas Lemar last summer, and reports claim that they’re still firmly in the hunt for the French international.

The 22-year-old enjoyed some stunning form last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions as he helped his side win the Ligue 1 title.

However, injuries and a lack of similar form has seen him dip so far this year, as he’s managed just two goals and four assists in 18 outings.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t appear to have put too many interested parties off continuing with their interest in signing him, although as reported by the Metro, via L’Equipe, Arsenal have remained in ‘regular contact’ with Lemar and could try their luck again at the end of the season.

It’s added how the Frenchman almost secured a £90m move to the Emirates last summer, only for Alexis Sanchez’s switch to Man City to collapse which ended hopes of him moving to north London.

However, Sanchez has yet to sign a new contract and so is still on course to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season when his deal expires. That in turn will mean Arsenal have to fill the void left behind, and Lemar is seemingly the man that they wish to bring in.

Similar question marks still remain over the likes of Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere who are also on expiring deals, and so the Gunners and Arsene Wenger will surely have to be careful that they don’t lose too many key players and are forced to oversee a real overhaul.

Chelsea are specifically mentioned in the report as being interested in Lemar too, but they could be set to miss out if Arsenal’s ‘regular contact’ is significant.