Arsenal transfer news: PL star eyed as Sanchez replacement, £30m Chelsea raid plus key contract update

Arsenal may have to plan for life without Alexis Sanchez after this season

Surprise £30m raid on Chelsea touted by Daily Star

Key update on Ozil contract situation provided too as current deal set to expire

Based on this report, Arsenal fans could be in for a busy couple of transfer windows with comings and goings being suggested.

There’s a great deal of uncertainty at the Emirates currently, particularly given that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will see their respective contracts expire at the end of the season.

With no renewal in sight, that means both could leave on free transfers in the summer, and that would undoubtedly force Arsenal into action to replace them.

According to The Daily Star, Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha is being lined up as a replacement for Sanchez, who is said to be holding out for a move to Man City.

While Zaha is nowhere near the same level as the Chilean international, the 25-year-old has continued to impress for the Eagles after his failed stint at Man Utd, and he now has four goals and two assists in 14 outings so far this season.

Given the pace, movement and attacking threat that he possesses, he would be a decent addition to the Arsenal side, but it remains to be seen if he is indeed handed the responsibility of replacing Sanchez next season as Wenger would surely need more from him to fill those boots.

David Luiz wanted, Mesut Ozil contract situation

Meanwhile, the Gunners are also tipped to bid £30m to try and prise David Luiz away from Chelsea by the Star, with the Brazilian having his issues with injury and Antonio Conte this season, as per The Mirror.

Whether the Blues would be willing to sell to a Premier League rival remains to be seen, but that seems like an ambitious move from Arsenal and perhaps an unnecessary one with the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding already at the club.

As if that wasn’t enough for Arsenal fans to get their teeth into, it’s also suggested that Ozil is swaying towards staying beyond this season, although time will tell if his reported £300,000-a-week wage demands are met.

The German international has been in good form this season, with four goals and five assists in 17 appearances, while his body language and desire can’t be questioned despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

In turn, keeping him in north London would be a huge boost for Arsenal, and based on this report, there could be reason for more optimism over that happening.

In contrast, with The Guardian reporting on an alleged dressing room bust-up due to Sanchez, perhaps the smartest move would be to let him go even if it would be painful for the Gunners faithful to see him join another Premier League club, and try to keep Ozil at the club.