Eden Hazard contract update: Concern for Chelsea over star man’s future

Eden Hazard is under contract at Chelsea until 2020

However, concern over future amid links with Real Madrid

Update after father’s suggestion contract offer had been rejected

READ MORE: Man City could do battle with Chelsea in race for key Southampton stalwart

Eden Hazard has been in fine form for Chelsea again this season, and so it won’t come as a surprise if the club are desperate for him to ink a new deal.

The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 26 appearances in all competitions, as although Chelsea haven’t been able to keep up the pace at the top of the Premier League table, they’ve impressed at times.

In total, the Belgian international has bagged 80 goals in 274 outings for the Blues since his move from Lille in 2012, winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League in that time period.

Given his current contract runs until 2020, it doesn’t appear as though there is any real immediate need to reach an agreement on a renewal from a Blues perspective and so they should be relatively calm.

However, as noted by The Independent, it continues to be a talking point, especially after Hazard’s father reportedly discussed the matter and suggested that his son was keen on moving to Real Madrid and had already turned down a contract offer with that in mind.

This latest report suggests that no such offer has been submitted as of yet from Chelsea and so it can’t have been rejected, but that still doesn’t allay the fear of him leaving Stamford Bridge moving forward as the link with Real Madrid continues to be a concern.

Contract talks are unlikely to proceed during the course of the campaign as Hazard and Chelsea have enough to worry about on the pitch.

In turn, perhaps it won’t be until the summer as to when we get a clearer picture over whether or not he intends on staying with the reigning Premier League champions for the foreseeable future or if the concern of a move to Madrid is genuine. The uncertainty in itself is enough to raise alarm bells as it will only be a relief if he puts pen to paper.