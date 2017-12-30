“Hope it’s not that serious” – Fans wish Man United star all the best following injury in Southampton clash

Man United playing Southampton at Old Trafford this evening

Red Devils looking to close gap on rivals Man City at the top

Key ace had to be taken off on stretcher, fans too to social media to wish player all the best

Man United ace Romelu Lukaku had to be stretchered off in his side’s match against Southampton this evening, with fans taking to social media to wish the ace all the best following the incident.

United, who are looking to close the gap on their rivals Man City with a win over the Saints, saw their key forward Romelu Lukaku subbed off int the ninth minute after the Belgian clashed heads with Saints defender Wesley Hoedt.

Lukaku has been in good form for the Red Devils so far this season, scoring 10 and assisting four in 21 Premier League games for Mourinho’s side, so should Lukaku be out injured following this incident, it’ll come as a big loss for the Premier League giants.

Following the player’s injury, fans took to social media to wish Lukaku a speedy recovery from his injury, and that for the incident to not be too serious for the Belgian international.

Get Well soon big man Romelu Lukaku. The game needs you for the bants lad. Hope it's not that serious. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) December 30, 2017

Damnit hope Lukaku's alright. Looks serious man. — F (@FutbolFabri) December 30, 2017

Hoping Lukaku injury isn’t too serious ? — Brandon (@bmilluhhhh) December 30, 2017

Hope Lukaku injury is that serious. Get well soon — Ahmed Essam (@AhmedBosha10) December 30, 2017

Lukaku injured here. Hopefully it isn't too serious — ? (@IconicPogbx) December 30, 2017