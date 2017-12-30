“Hope it’s not that serious” – Fans wish Man United star all the best following injury in Southampton clash

“Hope it’s not that serious” – Fans wish Man United star all the best following injury in Southampton clash

Man United ace Romelu Lukaku had to be stretchered off in his side’s match against Southampton this evening, with fans taking to social media to wish the ace all the best following the incident.

United, who are looking to close the gap on their rivals Man City with a win over the Saints, saw their key forward Romelu Lukaku subbed off int the ninth minute after the Belgian clashed heads with Saints defender Wesley Hoedt.

Lukaku has been in good form for the Red Devils so far this season, scoring 10 and assisting four in 21 Premier League games for Mourinho’s side, so should Lukaku be out injured following this incident, it’ll come as a big loss for the Premier League giants.

Following the player’s injury, fans took to social media to wish Lukaku a speedy recovery from his injury, and that for the incident to not be too serious for the Belgian international.

