Key update on £31m Tottenham bid for exciting January transfer target

Tottenham reportedly submitted a £31m bid for Malcom

Report claims Bordeaux star is a target for Spurs in January

However, suggestion bid was made is false for £50m-rated Brazilian starlet

Tottenham are involved in a real battle to finish in the top four this season and in turn to qualify for the Champions League, and so January reinforcements could be on the way.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently sit in fifth place after 20 games, just a point adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, and so if they want to avoid regressing this season, they will need to put together a strong second half of the campaign.

Arrivals in January could help their cause, and according to Sky Sports, Bordeaux youngster Malcom has emerged as a possible target for Tottenham.

The 20-year-old Brazilian is enjoying an impressive campaign in France, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

That in turn has seemingly led to interest from England, with Man Utd also noted as being keen on him, although they appear to need not worry for now as Sky Sports have dismissed earlier reports of a £31m bid from Spurs being lodged.

If that had been the case, it could have been argued that the north London side may have taken the first step towards a deal and were in pole position for Malcom, but instead they appear to be set for a potential transfer battle for a player valued at £50m, as per the report.

Given he only moved from Corinthians at the start of the year, it’s quite the gamble to be splashing out on a player with so much still to prove in Europe.

In turn, question marks could be raised about a possible hefty bid for Malcom, but ultimately it looks as though he’s done enough to earn the interest, as with United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich all reportedly looking at him, he must be doing something right.