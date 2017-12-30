Liverpool could land second stunning signing, Reds fend off PL rivals

Liverpool completed the signing of Virgil van Dijk this week

Klopp could be set to see another key addition arrive next summer

Goretzka has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Tottenham

READ MORE: Major update as Barcelona edge closer to sealing €150m January deal

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is one of the most in-demand players in Europe, and Liverpool are reportedly set to land his signature.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit, making 130 appearances since his move in 2013, scoring 19 goals for the club.

Further, he’s represented Germany at every youth level, while he now has six goals in 12 caps for the senior side from midfield as he looks a real talent and important part of his club and country’s plans moving forward.

Add to that the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season and in turn he’ll be a free agent, it’s no surprise that there is significant interest in signing him as he’s capable of strengthening any side he joins and it doesn’t even involve a transfer fee.

According to Bild, as re-reported by The Sun, he could be on his way to Liverpool as it’s claimed that the Merseyside giants have fended off competition from Arsenal and Tottenham to lead the way to sign him. If true, that would be a huge coup for the Reds, who have been busy making key signings.

As per BBC Sport this week, they will splash out a whopping £75m on Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk who will arrive on January 1 in a deal that made headlines around Europe given the fee involved, while they’ve already wrapped up a deal to take RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita to the club next summer, as noted on the club’s official site.

With the possibility of Goretzka joining them, Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be delighted with their transfer work as they continue to strengthen.

Keeping hold of key players is a separate issue, but it’s exciting times for Liverpool moving forward as not only are they in fine form right now, but they’re certainly building for the future with important signings to ensure that they are in a position to compete for major trophies moving forward.