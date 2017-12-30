Man United 0-0 Southampton player ratings, stats and reaction: Red Devils stalemate sees United drop more points in title race

Man United drew 0-0 with Southampton at Old Trafford this evening as the Red Devils dropped more points in the title race.

United suffered big blow in the 9th minute of the match, as key forward Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off after he suffered a head injury after going for a header with Saints defender Wesley Hoedt.

The home side thought they found a breakthrough in the 81st minute, after Paul Pogba stabbed the ball home, however the midfielder was found to be offside as United continued to search for an opener.

Following the result, Jose Mourinho’s side are now 14 points behind league leaders Man City having played a game more.

Player of the Match

Man United ace Ashley Young was the most impressive player out on the Old Trafford pitch this evening, with the England international proving to be a constant threat down the Red Devils’ right-hand side.

The player’s pace and crossing ability were on full show today, as the former Aston Villa star tried his best to help his side find a breakthrough against the Saints.

This tweet sums up just how useful Young is to this United side

Stat of the Match

This from WhoScored shows just how much United missed Lukaku presence after his injury

Player Ratings

Man United: De Gea 7, Young 7, Lindelof 6, Jones 6, Shaw 6, Pogba 6, Matic 7, Mata 6, Lingard 6, Mkhitaryan 7, Lukaku 6 / Subs: Rashford 6, Martial 6

Southampton: McCarthy 6, Stephens 7, Yoshida 7, Hoedt 6, McQueen 6, Romeu 6, Hojbjerg 6, Ward-Prowse 7, Tadic 6, Boufal 6, Long 6 / Subs: Redmond 6, Gabbiadini 6, Lemina 6

Reaction

Fans weren’t impressed with United’s performance in their stalemate with Southampton today

