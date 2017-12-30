Man United 0-0 Southampton player ratings, stats and reaction: Red Devils stalemate sees United drop more points in title race

United drew 0-0 with Southampton at Old Trafford

Key forward Lukaku was subbed off in 9th minute following injury

United now down in 3rd following stalemate

SEE MORE: “Hope it’s not that serious” – Fans wish Man United star all the best following injury in Southampton clash

Man United drew 0-0 with Southampton at Old Trafford this evening as the Red Devils dropped more points in the title race.

United suffered big blow in the 9th minute of the match, as key forward Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off after he suffered a head injury after going for a header with Saints defender Wesley Hoedt.

The home side thought they found a breakthrough in the 81st minute, after Paul Pogba stabbed the ball home, however the midfielder was found to be offside as United continued to search for an opener.

Following the result, Jose Mourinho’s side are now 14 points behind league leaders Man City having played a game more.

Player of the Match

Man United ace Ashley Young was the most impressive player out on the Old Trafford pitch this evening, with the England international proving to be a constant threat down the Red Devils’ right-hand side.

The player’s pace and crossing ability were on full show today, as the former Aston Villa star tried his best to help his side find a breakthrough against the Saints.

This tweet sums up just how useful Young is to this United side

Ashley Young is good for two world class chance on a plate crosses a game minimum, world class output — ?? (@22CVR_reborn) December 30, 2017

Stat of the Match

This from WhoScored shows just how much United missed Lukaku presence after his injury

Manchester United 0-0 Southampton FT: United didn't manage a shot on target after the 56th minute https://t.co/QuTJO8wNvn #MUNSOU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 30, 2017

Player Ratings

Man United: De Gea 7, Young 7, Lindelof 6, Jones 6, Shaw 6, Pogba 6, Matic 7, Mata 6, Lingard 6, Mkhitaryan 7, Lukaku 6 / Subs: Rashford 6, Martial 6

Southampton: McCarthy 6, Stephens 7, Yoshida 7, Hoedt 6, McQueen 6, Romeu 6, Hojbjerg 6, Ward-Prowse 7, Tadic 6, Boufal 6, Long 6 / Subs: Redmond 6, Gabbiadini 6, Lemina 6

Reaction

Fans weren’t impressed with United’s performance in their stalemate with Southampton today

Man United are currently embarrassing. Haven't won in 4 in all competitions. After tonight's performance, the fans had every right to boo them off. Also, I don't get why Lindelof started, I don't rate him, he has been poor #AnnoyedUnitedFan #MUNSOU #Rantover #SkySportsFootball — matthew goddard (@MattyGoddard88) December 30, 2017

Can't believe how poor man United where tonight tired and lackluster #mufc #notgoodenough — kevin williams (@k4williams) December 30, 2017

Just watched Man United v Southampton:

United are poor, hugely overrated at this stage of the season… how they’re above Liverpool & Spurs in the table I don’t know! Good organisation from saints today. McQueen my MOTM. — Steve (@SteveeJohnstone) December 30, 2017

How Man United are in the top four I don’t know, so many teams are better than them. Poor old boring Maureen, cue the inevitable ‘bad refereeing decisions’ rant as per ? — Ashley Knowles (@Ashley_Knowles3) December 30, 2017