Man Utd misfit offered escape route, Mourinho could axe £26m ace

Inter are reportedly keen on Man Utd star Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Armenian ace has struggled at Old Trafford this season

Remains to be seen if Mourinho is ready to axe him

It’s been a difficult season so far for Man Utd playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and it has led to question marks over his future at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions, but has just two goals and six assists to his name. Worryingly, his last Premier League strike came back in September, while his last league assist was further back at the end of August.

In addition, Mkhitaryan endured a run of being left out of the match-day squad for six of seven league games between November 18 and December 17, and so it’s fair to say that he’s struggled to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s plans this year with competition for places also fierce.

It simply hasn’t gone to plan for the £26.3m signing, as per Sky Sports, as he has failed to live up to expectations set during his spell with former club Borussia Dortmund.

The Armenian international bagged 23 goals and a staggering 32 assists in 52 appearances in his last season with the Bundesliga giants, with Man Utd undoubtedly believing that they were adding a creative genius to their squad to make the decisive difference in the final third.

Along the way, it hasn’t worked out and now Sky Sports note how Inter could offer Mkhitaryan an escape route from Old Trafford, albeit he is one of three possible targets for them.

Gerard Deulofeu and Javier Pastore of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively are the other reported options on the table for the Nerazzurri, who may need to strengthen in January as they are on a concerning slide in recent weeks.

Having gone unbeaten for so long in Serie A and occupied top spot, Luciano Spalletti’s side have lost their last three in all competitions, while they’ve scored just one goal in their last five.

In turn, adding an attacking talent like Mkhitaryan could be a sensible move, but time will tell if an agreement on a transfer fee and personal terms can be reached as there’s a long way to go before a deal is done.