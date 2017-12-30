Man Utd set sights on classy replacement for stalwart, Mourinho to address key issue

Man Utd reportedly considering replacement for Carrick

Napoli ace Jorginho emerges on their radar as midfield reinforcement

Potential Fellaini exit would result in serious need for new faces

When it comes to unsung heroes, there aren’t many better examples than Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who is reportedly now a Man Utd transfer target.

The 26-year-old has been a steady presence in the Partenopei midfield for the best part of four years now, particularly playing a fundamental role in the success enjoyed under current boss Maurizio Sarri over the last two seasons.

Having also now finally made his breakthrough for Italy, he will be expected to be a key figure for club and country in the years to come.

In turn, it’s no surprise that the Manchester Evening News report that Man Utd are interested in signing him, as they see him as a possible replacement for Michael Carrick.

Jorginho has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and aside from providing defensive coverage in front of the defence, he’s added four goals and three assists to his work.

In contrast, Carrick has been restricted to just one appearance this season due to health concerns, while his contract expires in the summer and so he will undoubtedly need to be replaced.

Coupled with Marouane Fellaini also potentially leaving on a free when his deal runs out at the end of the season, Mourinho could have a real headache on his hands in midfield to provide quality and depth alongside the likes of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

As Napoli continue to fight for the Serie A title this season, there is likely to be zero chance of a move materialising in the January transfer window. Whether or not the situation changes in the summer remains to be seen though.

What is clear is that the Italian giants won’t want to lose a key cog in their side, while in contrast, Jorginho could be the perfect addition as far as Mourinho and Man Utd are concerned to strengthen their midfield with another classy individual who is tenacious and possesses great technical quality.