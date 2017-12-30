Man Utd set to wrap up shock £31m raid on Barcelona to address problem area

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes said to be on verge of Man Utd move

Portuguese international could cost Red Devils up to £31m, as per report

Mourinho may well need midfield reinforcements given summer concerns

Man Utd are reportedly edging close to securing the services of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes to fix a potential future headache already.

Jose Mourinho will see Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini’s contracts expire at the end of the season, leaving them open to leaving on free transfers.

In turn, beyond the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, the Portuguese tactician doesn’t have a great amount of quality and depth in midfield, and so that has to be an area which he addresses moving forward, particularly with United expected to compete on various fronts every season.

According to Don Balon, as reported by The Mirror, Gomes is on course to complete a £31m move to Old Trafford next summer.

While it makes sense for United, a move away from Barcelona would also seemingly be ideal for Gomes, with the 24-year-old continuing to struggle to establish himself with the Catalan giants after his move from Valencia two summers ago.

He’s made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season, rarely starting any of those games with the summer signing of Paulinho adding additional competition for places and pushing him further down the pecking order.

As a result, he’ll likely welcome a move elsewhere to kick-start his career, although his form and fitness at Barca should surely raise question marks from a United perspective over whether or not it’s a good move for them, particularly with the money involved as Gomes really hasn’t impressed over the last year or so.