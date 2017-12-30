Real Madrid star trying to force €100m exit, good news for Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants out of Real Madrid

Portuguese superstar has enjoyed a sensational spell in the Spanish capital

€100m asking price could be enough to convince Man Utd, PSG to swoop

He has been a fundamental piece in their success for many years, but speculation continues to suggest Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old arrived in the Spanish capital in 2009, and has gone on to score a staggering 422 goals in 416 appearances for Los Blancos, winning two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies amongst many other pieces of silverware in that time along with countless individual accolades.

In turn, it would come as no surprise if Real Madrid were desperate to keep the Portuguese superstar, but according to The Daily Record, Ronaldo is keen to bring an end to his spell at the Bernabeu.

Further, it’s noted that he wants to lower his asking price to €100m, and that will undoubtedly be a more realistic possibility for interested parties Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, who are specifically mentioned in the report as being potential destinations.

Whether spending around €100m on a player who turns 33 next year is a good idea is up for debate though, as it could be argued that Ronaldo will now start to experience a decline in his qualities as he enters the latter stages of his career.

That’s not to say that he hasn’t got plenty left in the tank, but ultimately it would be a lot of money that could be better spent elsewhere on a player with many years at the top still ahead of him.

The report claims that Ronaldo’s relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not in a great place, and so perhaps if he can reduce his asking price, with his release clause at a whopping €1billion as per the report, then it could give United and Jose Mourinho the opportunity to take him back to Old Trafford.