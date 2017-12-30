“Reminded me of Bebe with his crossing” – Man United fans slam Red Devils ace following shocker in Southampton stalemate

Man United drew 0-0 with Southampton in Premier League this evening

Red Devils now 14 points behind Man City having played one game more

Fans hammered United ace following poor performance in stalemate

Man United suffered a 0-0 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford this evening as the Red Devils fell behind further in the title race.

United’s key frontman Romelu Lukaku was subbed off in the ninth minute of the match after the player suffered a nasty blow to his head following a clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt.

Jose Mourinho’s side thought they’d found a breakthrough in the 81st minute, however Paul Pogba was judged to be offside as he tapped the ball home.

United failed to make a breakthrough in the match, meaning they’ve now drawn their last three games in the Premier League.

The result now means that Mourinho’s side are now in third, 14 points behind local rivals Man City in the race for the Premier League title.

After the match, fans took to social media to slate the performance of midfielder Henrikh Mhitaryan.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slaughtering the United ace for his performance this evening.

Very very poor from Utd, Luke Shaw was appalling & Mkhitaryan actually reminded me of Bebe with his crossing — Pilib De Brún (@Malachians) December 30, 2017

I'm going to be completely honest, I never ever want to see Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a Manchester United shirt again… — ??idaN (@AidanMUFC_) December 30, 2017

I’ve had enough of Mkhitaryan — Josh (@Mourinholic) December 30, 2017

Just watching every united attack hoping the final ball isn't played by Mkhitaryan. — Paul (@UtdRantcast) December 30, 2017

Theory: Mkhitaryan is deliberately playing rubbish so we can be forced to sell him. — #Jardim2019 (@CopyOfOne) December 30, 2017

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has forgotten how to play football. Any pass further than a few metres has been dreadful. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) December 30, 2017

Henrikh Mkhitaryan lost possession 18 times in the 64 minutes he was on the pitch. #mufc pic.twitter.com/4ca97Yy9Hk — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 30, 2017