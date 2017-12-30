“Reminded me of Bebe with his crossing” – Man United fans slam Red Devils ace following shocker in Southampton stalemate

Man United suffered a 0-0 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford this evening as the Red Devils fell behind further in the title race.

United’s key frontman Romelu Lukaku was subbed off in the ninth minute of the match after the player suffered a nasty blow to his head following a clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt.

Jose Mourinho’s side thought they’d found a breakthrough in the 81st minute, however Paul Pogba was judged to be offside as he tapped the ball home.

United failed to make a breakthrough in the match, meaning they’ve now drawn their last three games in the Premier League.

The result now means that Mourinho’s side are now in third, 14 points behind local rivals Man City in the race for the Premier League title.

After the match, fans took to social media to slate the performance of midfielder Henrikh Mhitaryan.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slaughtering the United ace for his performance this evening.

