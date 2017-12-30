Video: Danny Drinkwater scores superb first Chelsea goal, ends surprise CFC barren run

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater had a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, but he’ll soon forget all about that with goals like this one.

The 27-year-old struggled with injuries early on this season, but after recovering and getting back to full fitness, he’s started to feature for Antonio Conte on a more regular basis.

In turn, given a place in the starting line-up against struggling Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, he made sure he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored this superb goal.

Antonio Rudiger had already given the hosts the lead while Pedro added a third before half-time to put Conte’s men in complete control, but this goal will stand out as the best of the bunch.

The England international is the first Englishman to score for the Blues since John Terry back in May earlier this year which is quite the stat that shows the foreign influence at Chelsea, and he’ll hope to add plenty more to his collection but few are likely to be as good as this one…

