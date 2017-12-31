Real Madrid to bring Chelsea superstar to the Bernabeu with sensational £120m January bid

Real Madrid have set their sights firmly on a Chelsea superstar and are ready to put their money where their mouth is with an audacious £120m bid.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been a longterm target of Real Madrid and the La Liga giants are now looking to step-up their pursuit.

While Hazard still has two years left on his contract Zinedine Zidane will smash the British transfer record to bring Hazard to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are ready to step-up their pursuit of Chelsea star Eden Hazard with a sensational £120m bid for the Belgian.

A report from the Sun has stated that Real boss Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez will embark on a ruthless pursuit to bring the Belgian to La Liga starting with a not-so-modest £120m bid.

Hazard has just two years remaining on his Chelsea contract and his reluctance to extend his current deal combined with Real’s public interest in recent month has certainly cast questions over the star’s future at Stamford Bridge. Just this week Sky Sports reported that the star was still yet to have been offered an extension on his current deal.

You have to feel however that the intent from Real Madrid stems more from their own troubles rather than Hazard’s situation at Chelsea.

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Zidane’s men who currently sit a staggering fourteen points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona. Real finish 2017 in just fourth position in the league despite winning the title last season.

The frustrations at Real Madrid have certainly not gone unnoticed and it appears that Zidane and co feel Hazard is the answer to their problems.