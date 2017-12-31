Alexis Sanchez gets brutally trolled by Arsenal teammate amid talk of dressing room unrest

Elneny trolls Sanchez on Twitter over absence at World Cup next summer

Comes amid speculation of dressing room tension with Chilean international

Arsenal ace clearly doesn’t care much for media talk as he mocks teammate

READ MORE: Arsenal hold crucial advantage in PL scrap to land £90m summer target

As speculation in the media continues to suggest Alexis Sanchez isn’t on great terms with some of his Arsenal teammates, Mohamed Elneny seemingly isn’t bothered.

The Guardian reported this week that the Chilean international had been involved in a dressing room bust-up last month, while they looked closely at the celebrations of the players in the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace this past week.

It all centres around the fact that Sanchez will see his current contract expire at the end of the season and he could well leave Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer.

In turn, it’s claimed that his attitude has been questioned by other senior players, leading to the tension within the Arsenal squad.

That’s not really what Arsene Wenger needs between now and the end of the season, as if he is set to lose one of his best players, he’d rather he was fully committed and on good terms with the rest of the squad to ensure that they fulfil the club’s objectives this season.

That all means nothing to Elneny though it seems, as it didn’t stop him from hilariously trolling Sanchez on Twitter, as seen below.

Clearly the Egyptian international is excited about going to the World Cup in Russia next summer having helped his nation successfully qualify for the tournament.

Chile did not, and the midfield ace posted a not-so-subtle reminder to Sanchez. Let’s see how that one goes down…