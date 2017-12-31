Bad news for Chelsea, Barcelona set sights on pillar of Blues future

Barcelona reportedly eye move for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen

Blues ace has broken into Blues side this season and impressed

In contrast, Catalan giants need to address problem in their backline

Just as he’s started to establish himself as a key figure for Chelsea, it’s reported Andreas Christensen has attracted the attention of Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has broken into Antonio Conte’s side this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions as he has displaced David Luiz in the heart of the defence.

Given his age, talent and room for improvement, he will naturally be seen as an important part of Chelsea’s long-term planning, and so the Blues will surely want to do all they can to keep him at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

However, according to The Mirror, Barcelona could be about to complicate that strategy as they’ve been paired with an interest in the Danish international, which will likely be a concern for Chelsea.

With a lack of options at the back beyond Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, it’s relatively obvious why Barca are looking at possible defensive transfer targets, as they only have Thomas Vermaelen and Javier Mascherano currently available to step in as natural alternatives.

As a result, a move for Christensen, who is showcasing his talent now and appears to have a very bright future ahead of him, could be the ideal signing for the Spanish outfit, especially with Pique not getting any younger either as he’ll turn 31 in February.

Chelsea will surely have zero interest in selling Christensen, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona can test their resolve at all next year.