Boost for Arsenal as €40m target is desperate for Premier League move

Arsenal have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of a €40m star who is reported to be desperate for a Premier League move.

Juventus star Daniele Rugani wants a move away from his current Serie A club and Arsene Wenger and Arsenal could be favourites to snap him up.

Rugani wants more playing time and a move to the Emirates could answer his problems.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that Rugani is growing frustrated at Juventus and is looking for a move away with Arsenal willing to offer up to €40m for the star.

Rugani is just 23-years-old but has established himself in recent seasons as one of the most talented centre-backs in the Serie A and already has an impressive 80 appearances to his name in the Italian top-flight.

The star however has not been given the playing time that Leonrdo Bonucci’s summer move to AC Milan from Juve would have suggested and is eyeing a move away from the club to secure regular playing time.

The star could be the perfect solution to Arsenal’s defensive woes who have struggled to nail down a consistent starting backline this season. Further, with Wenger’s continued effort to play three at the back Rugani could be a much-needed reinforcement.