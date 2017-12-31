Bad news for Arsenal as injured superstar to be ruled out of Chelsea clash

Arsenal look on-course to be without a key star during their first fixture of 2018 against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Mesut Ozil missed Arsenal’s New Years Eve clash with West Brom and now looks set to miss a huge clash with Chelsea also.

Ozil recently sustained a knee injury and the German could now be out for a prolonged period.

READ ALSO: Boost for Arsenal as €40m target is desperate for Premier League move

Arsenal are on-course to be without Mesut Ozil for their opening fixture of 2018 against Chelsea.

The Gunners will host Chelsea at the Emirates on Wednesday and now look to be without the their midfield star following a recent knee injury which also saw him miss out on this weekend’s clash with West Brom.

A report from the Mirror has stated that the German is a serious doubt for Wenger against Chelsea this week.

It will come as a huge loss with Ozil having been in superb form of late. Ozil has registered four goals and five assists thus far in the Premier League and has silenced many of his doubters that had previously questioned his ability.

Chelsea on the other hand will be going into the clash at the Emirates with bundles of momentum following a victorious 5-0 victory over Stoke City this weekend.

Antonio Conte’s men have leaped above Manchester United into second place in the Premier League and have even taken a chunk out of Man City’s impressive lead at the top following Pep Guardiola’s side dropping points during a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.