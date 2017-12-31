Real Madrid plot sensational £150m swap deal to land Tottenham star

Real Madrid linked with raid on Tottenham for Harry Kane

Report claims that £150m offer will be submitted, made up of cash and Bale

Highly unlikely England international will quit Tottenham at this stage of his career

It’s a serious long shot ahead of the January transfer window, but it’s been claimed that Real Madrid will submit a £150m cash-plus-player offer for Harry Kane.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most clinical strikers in Europe, scoring an impressive 123 goals in 189 appearances for Tottenham.

He achieved his best tally in a season yet last year, scoring 35 in 38 games, while he’s got 24 in 24 so far this campaign to suggest that he’s only getting better.

In turn, it’s no surprise that speculation has linked other European giants with an interest in acquiring his services, but this seems like an overly ambitious ploy to get him from Real Madrid.

According to The Daily Star, the Spanish giants are willing to offer a deal which effectively totals £150m in value, made up of cash and Gareth Bale being sent back to Tottenham after his move to the Spanish capital in 2013.

It make sense as to why Madrid would include the Welshman in the deal, as he still holds plenty of value despite his injury problems in recent times.

Bale was limited to just 27 appearances in all competitions last season because of constant setbacks, and he’s struggled again so far this season which would make any deal to take him elsewhere a risk.

However, that isn’t the biggest question mark over this touted deal. Would Kane really leave Tottenham at this stage? As he continues to improve while being the focal point of their progress and with a new stadium next season along with Spurs generally moving in the right direction, there’s a lot to back the argument against a move to Madrid.

Winning trophies will obviously be the main comeback and leveller, but Spurs will surely have no interest in selling and so Real Madrid may well have to come up with something even better to prise him away.

As a result, it seems highly unlikely, especially in the upcoming January transfer window, although Zinedine Zidane may need to act next month especially after Karim Benzema was diagnosed with a hamstring injury on Saturday.