“Sell the clown in January” – Arsenal fans furious with star after “seriously terrible” performance

Arsenal fans took to social media to demand Alex Iwobi to be sold after a lacklustre performance vs West Brom.

Arsenal dropped points away to West Brom this afternoon during a 1-1 draw.

The Gunners were sunk by a last minute penalty controversially awarded by referee Mike Dean.

Dean awarded Alan Pardew’s side a penalty on the 88th minute after he deemed Callum Chambers to have handled a Kieron Gibbs ball inside his own box.

Arsene Wenger was visibly distraught as he berated the fourth official on the sidelines. The French manager was helpless however as Jay Rodrigues stepped up to convert the penalty on the 89th minute to rescue a point for West Brom.

Many Arsenal fans were upset with the result and blamed Alex Iwobi’s performance for the dropped points.

Iwobi was subbed off by Wenger with twenty minutes remaining but the star was ineffective during his time on the pitch.

The Nigerian international looked clueless and isolated throughout and struggled to create any clear-cut chances for his team-mates.

Arsenal fans took to social media to offer their damning verdicts on the star.

 

