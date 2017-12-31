‘Total disrespect’ – Liverpool fans furious as they react to Nike leak on Coutinho

Posted by
‘Total disrespect’ – Liverpool fans furious as they react to Nike leak on Coutinho

As seen in the tweet below, Nike caused a real storm late on Saturday night as they dropped a significant hint that Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho was Barcelona bound.

It comes amid ongoing speculation that the Catalan giants are preparing a fresh big-money bid for the Brazilian playmaker, as noted by The Express, and so it’s a worrying time for all concerned at Anfield in their hopes of keeping Coutinho at the club.

Given he has been in such fine form so far this season, it would be a huge loss to see him leave as the 25-year-old has bagged 12 goals and provided nine assists in just 20 appearances in all competitions.

Along with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool have been irresistible going forward, as shown in their goalscoring record as they’ve found the back of the net 48 times in 21 Premier League games, the second-best scoring tally in the top flight.

However, all that has been put to the side on Sunday as many supporters have reacted angrily to the latest developments in the Coutinho saga, as seen in the tweets below.

Many have accused Barcelona of showing a real lack of respect in the drawn-out transfer story, although it’s difficult to understand how the Catalan giants can be blamed for this one, as they surely wouldn’t have told Nike to go ahead with the statement on their site while the manufacturing giants have the final say on what goes up.

Nevertheless, that’s not enough to ease the frustration and anger of these fans towards to the La Liga leaders, as they’re far from impressed with the way in which the matter has been handled…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top