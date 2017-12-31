‘Total disrespect’ – Liverpool fans furious as they react to Nike leak on Coutinho

Nike leaked statement suggesting Coutinho is Barcelona bound

Liverpool fans not impressed with Catalan giants over transfer saga

Many slammed Barca for lacking respect on Twitter after the Nike storm

As seen in the tweet below, Nike caused a real storm late on Saturday night as they dropped a significant hint that Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho was Barcelona bound.

It comes amid ongoing speculation that the Catalan giants are preparing a fresh big-money bid for the Brazilian playmaker, as noted by The Express, and so it’s a worrying time for all concerned at Anfield in their hopes of keeping Coutinho at the club.

Given he has been in such fine form so far this season, it would be a huge loss to see him leave as the 25-year-old has bagged 12 goals and provided nine assists in just 20 appearances in all competitions.

This graphic promoting Coutinho as a Barcelona player is on the Nike website…and when you type his name into the search engine on the site, it takes you to the Barca section! Even if he’s going, that’s bad form #LFCpic.twitter.com/7qPFAYtLyf — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 31, 2017

Along with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool have been irresistible going forward, as shown in their goalscoring record as they’ve found the back of the net 48 times in 21 Premier League games, the second-best scoring tally in the top flight.

However, all that has been put to the side on Sunday as many supporters have reacted angrily to the latest developments in the Coutinho saga, as seen in the tweets below.

Many have accused Barcelona of showing a real lack of respect in the drawn-out transfer story, although it’s difficult to understand how the Catalan giants can be blamed for this one, as they surely wouldn’t have told Nike to go ahead with the statement on their site while the manufacturing giants have the final say on what goes up.

Nevertheless, that’s not enough to ease the frustration and anger of these fans towards to the La Liga leaders, as they’re far from impressed with the way in which the matter has been handled…

This is total disrespect! @LFC needs to get serious and involve FIFA. @FCBarcelona think they run the world — Paul Muganyizi (@muggiepaul) December 31, 2017

Please just report them for tapping. This is getting ridiculous. — Ken Gilbert (@kengy603) December 31, 2017

We’ve somehow let Barca get away with their continual tapping up of Coutinho but it has to stop now. If this is a leak, Liverpool have to take action and not just roll over. Beyond disrespectful. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 31, 2017

@PeterMooreLFC @John_W_Henry our club deserves some respect? Even if he is being sold, this is completely humiliating and unacceptable. — liverpoolfc73 (@satique73) December 31, 2017

@UEFA surely now you must act against Barcelona? This is incredible — Simonmwuk (@simonmwuk) December 31, 2017

It’s a mystery to me how Barcelona simultaneously exude holier than though, Mes Que un Club etc….while doing all sorts of seedy transfer ploys like this ? — Liam ? (@liamkiri) December 31, 2017

The arrogance of this club and fans. We have no issue with a player wanting to go, just pay up or shut up. Everyone knows Barcelona do not have the finances — Hassan (@hassassin2608) December 31, 2017

Soooooo we get accused of tapping up Van Dijk with no actual proof….and Barcelona and Nike advertise Coutinho shirts to the fucking world ??? Do something for fuck sake @LFC it’s a disgrace, Barcelona think they are bigger than everybody — Ben • (@Riddock__) December 31, 2017

I’ve lost all respect for Barcelona. They’re throwing all the tricks to try and get Coutinho in the summer and January. Our club needs to report them regardless if it means Coutinho can’t join, this is embarrassing to see Barcelona acting like mongs about it. — SamueI (@VintageSalah) December 31, 2017

Barcelona has no respect. I hope Liverpool sells Coutinho to PSG or Real Madrid in August. Stupid club. — Chairlady (@LadyToluu) December 31, 2017