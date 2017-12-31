Barcelona to replace South American superstar with Man United ace, Real Madrid also eyeing the surprise United ace

A surprise Manchester United star is at the centre of a battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The unlikely star is wanted by Barcelona to replace Javier Mascherano while Real Madrid eye the Man United ace to solve their defensive woes.

Daley Blind could be on his way out of Old Trafford amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester United star Daley Blind is wanted by both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Dutchman has emerged as a wanted man by the two La Liga giants. It comes as more than a surprise to many of us who have watched Blind struggle to maintain a place in the United team of late.

Blind has fallen out of Jose Mourinho’s plans in recent months and many will speculate how the Dutchman will find a place in either the Real Madrid or Barcelona starting elevens when he struggled to find playing time in an underperforming and injury-ridden United side.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that Barca eye Blind as a possible replacement for Javier Mascherano who’s future looks considerably uncertain with the Argentine continually being linked with moves away from the Camp Nou.

Real’s interest is reported to stem from their defensive woes which currently see’s Zinedine Zidane’s side sit fourteen points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Daley Blind certainly isn’t the man we expected to be at the centre of a tug-of-war between arguably two of the biggest clubs in world football but in all fairness even stranger occurrences have happened in world football before. (Who remembers when Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez signed for West Ham?!)