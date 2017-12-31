Video: Petr Cech appears to call Mike Dean a ‘f**king c**t’ in angry outburst from the Arsenal star

Petr Cech was part of an angry outburst lead by Arsenal players as Mike Dean awarded West Brom a contentious penalty.

Arsenal dropped points away to West Brom and fans believe they know exactly what Petr Cech said to Mike Dean at the end of the game.

Cech and Hector Bellerin were both booked at the final whistle.

Arsenal star’s Petr Cech and Hector Bellerin were both booked on the final whistle following protests over a Mike Dean decision.

Dean awarded West Brom a free-kick on the 88th minute after he deemed Callum Chambers to have purposely struck the ball with his hand. Jay Rodriguez stepped up to convert the penalty on the 89th minute as Arsenal were sunk to a late draw.

The point see’s West Brom jump off the bottom of the Premier League table but it was the Arsenal stars who were far more animated at the full-time whistle.

Arsene Wenger himself was considerably upset on the sidelines during the incident and ranted in the ear of the fourth official.

Petr Cech and Hector Bellerin lead the Arsenal protests at full-time and fans could not help but notice an angry outburst from the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Fans took to social media to declare the the ‘keeper had called Mike Dean a “f**king c**t”. Have a look at the footage below…