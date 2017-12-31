Video: Superb gesture from classy Chelsea star, but cheeky CFC fans change topic

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata couldn’t find the back of the net in his side’s 5-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday, but he made this fan’s day.

The Spaniard in fact came under fire from supporters during the game, as he was heavily criticised for his tendency to go down too easily and it seemingly irked many watching.

Nevertheless, he’s still managed to make a positive impact at Stamford Bridge following his summer move from Real Madrid, as he’s established himself as a key figure in Antonio Conte’s side.

The 25-year-old has bagged 12 goals and four assists in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season, although he’s only got one goal in the last six Premier League matches which will be a concern, albeit he wasn’t included in the squad for two of those games.

As a result, while he may be frustrating some, he certainly didn’t disappoint this fan as he handed over his training top in a classy gesture to make this young lad one happy supporter.

It’s only a little thing, but it’s great to see nonetheless. Chelsea fans below on Twitter seemed to love it too, although many were a little cheeky with it and made their own personal requests seeing as though the club opened the door for them with the caption below.

It seem as though they’re pretty keen on seeing Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois sign new contracts…

