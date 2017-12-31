‘Where’s Pogba?’ – Man Utd legend singles out midfield ace after poor display

Man Utd held to a frustrating goalless draw by Southampton on Saturday

Paul Pogba singled out by Paul Scholes for scrutiny after game

United legend not overly impressed with what he’s seeing from Frenchman

READ MORE: ‘He’s lost the players’ – BT Sport pundit raises serious alarm over Jose Mourinho at Man Utd

Former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes knows a thing or two about being a lynchpin in midfield for the Red Devils, and he’s not impressed with Paul Pogba in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old started the season in great form, scoring goals and providing assists to build tallies of three and six respectively in 16 appearances so far this campaign.

However, after a hamstring injury in October, he hasn’t quite been able to rediscover that decisive touch, as he’s managed just two assists in his last six Premier League appearances, and they came in the same game at Arsenal.

In truth, he hasn’t been able to hit the heights that we saw from him at Juventus since returning to Manchester, where he was bossing games with his physicality, athleticism and attacking class, and that resulted in 34 goals in 178 games for the Bianconeri.

Last season, the issue was that he wasn’t being played in his preferred role, whereas after the signing of Nemanja Matic this past summer, he should have been given more freedom to express himself.

It seemingly hasn’t worked out that way on a consistent basis, particularly in recent outings, and Scholes has called Pogba out on it as seen in the video below when speaking on BT Sport.

The United legend makes a great point as Pogba is capable of much more, and with such a prominent role for Man Utd, much more is and should be expected of the Frenchman.