Great news for Arsenal as superstar pledges future and love to the club amid speculation linking him with move away

An Arsenal superstar has pledged his future to the club despite speculation linking him with a move away.

Jack Wilshere’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season but the Arsenal star has insisted he loves playing for the club.

Wilshere revealed all in an emotional social media post regarding his future at Arsenal.

Jack Wilshere has pledged his love and future to Arsenal in an emotional social media post despite speculation linking him with a move away from the Emirates.

A recent report from Sky Sports reported that Wilshere’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and that Gunners officials would be reluctant to enter talks with Wilshere over extending his current deal at the Emirates until the end of the season.

Further, the Express recently reported that West Ham were eyeing a January raid for Wilshere and his team-mate Olivier Giroud. The speculation linking Wilshere with a move away from North London cast serious questions over his future.

After coming back from a year on-loan at South coast side Bournemouth Wilshere was frozen out of Arsene Wenger’s plans in the Premier League at the start of the season.

The English midfielder had to rely on the Europa League for playing opportunities and slowly worked his way back into Wenger’s Premier League side.

Wilshere posted on Instagram following Arsenal’s draw with West Brom on New Years Eve declaring his love for the club and pledging his future by declaring “long may it continue”.