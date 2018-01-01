“Bench awaits” for £75m Van Dijk as Liverpool fans praise “top quality” defensive star

"Bench awaits" for £75m Van Dijk as Liverpool fans praise "top quality" defensive star

Liverpool fans took to twitter to declare that Liverpool’s record-breaking signing Virgil van Dijk will struggle to get in Jurgen Klopp’s side after a 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Ragnar Klavan established himself as a hero amongst Reds supporters after scoring a last minute winner to send Jurgen Klopp’s men home with all three points.

Liverpool had looked to be sunk by a late equaliser from Burnley but answered back in the 94th minute.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain floated in a late free-kick which was nodded on by Dejan Lovren into the path of Ragnar Klavan to convert a heroic winner.

Both Lovren and Klavan have been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Liverpool fans thus far this season but now look to have won over the support of the fans just in-time for the arrival of van Dijk.

The Telegraph recently reported that Liverpool instantly met Southampton’s £75m valuation of van Dijk to smash their own transfer-record last week but some Liverpool fans have joked that the Dutchman may have to get used to life on the bench after impressive performances from Lovren and Klavan.

 

