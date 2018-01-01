“Bench awaits” for £75m Van Dijk as Liverpool fans praise “top quality” defensive star

Liverpool fans were full of praise for two defensive stars after their 2-1 heroic win over Burnley.

Fans took to twitter to declare that new singing Virgil van Dijk will struggle to get in the team following Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren’s performances.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sealed the victory without neither Philippe Coutinho nor Mohammed Salah in the squad.

Ragnar Klavan established himself as a hero amongst Reds supporters after scoring a last minute winner to send Jurgen Klopp’s men home with all three points.

Liverpool had looked to be sunk by a late equaliser from Burnley but answered back in the 94th minute.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain floated in a late free-kick which was nodded on by Dejan Lovren into the path of Ragnar Klavan to convert a heroic winner.

Both Lovren and Klavan have been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Liverpool fans thus far this season but now look to have won over the support of the fans just in-time for the arrival of van Dijk.

The Telegraph recently reported that Liverpool instantly met Southampton’s £75m valuation of van Dijk to smash their own transfer-record last week but some Liverpool fans have joked that the Dutchman may have to get used to life on the bench after impressive performances from Lovren and Klavan.

Lallana amazing goal saving tackle today, mane much better, klavan top quality, TAA amazing good performance, thought Gomez and solanke were poor — Aran ?? (@ManLikeAM) January 1, 2018

who is this van dijk fella? We don’t need new centre backs? — Ben Stevens (@stev_ben) January 1, 2018

The big question for klopp will be who moves out to accommodate virgil van dijk. Klavan, lovren and matip all have to raise their game or else the bench awaits #lfc — Benson Sebastian (@lfcbenson) January 1, 2018

Who needs van Dijk when you’ve got Klavan?! Important win as well with Chelsea and Arsenal playing each other.#BURLIV #LFC — Rob Bridges (@RobBridges48) January 1, 2018

Van Dijk ain’t getting a place in this team ? https://t.co/X8hCDb28Y8 — James Faulkner (@Faulks1993) January 1, 2018

Klaven >>> Van Dijk — RA$ELL (@OnlyTheSuave) January 1, 2018