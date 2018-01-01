Chelsea tipped to seal marquee signing of South American star, Conte set for reunion

Bayern Munich reportedly have deal to sign Leon Goretzka in the summer

That has led to claims that Chelsea will sign Arturo Vidal

Conte could seal reunion with Chilean ace after previous successful stint at Juventus

With reports claiming that Bayern Munich have secured Leon Goretzka in the summer, it has led to suggestions that Arturo Vidal could be Chelsea bound.

Goretzka has emerged as one of the most in-demand young players in Europe over the last 12 months or so, impressing for Schalke and Germany to establish himself as a top prospect.

Further, given the fact that he was available on a free transfer this summer due to his current contract expiring, it made him an even more attractive proposal.

As reported by The Express, it’s Bayern who have won the race for his signature, and that could reportedly have a knock-on effect for Arturo Vidal who is being linked with a reunion with Antonio Conte at Chelsea in the summer.

With N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko battling for places in midfield, it’s debatable as to whether the Blues need another midfield player with what Vidal offers to the team.

Nevertheless, that isn’t stopping the speculation from starting, with journalist Manuel Veth seemingly the source of the transfer rumour, while Raphael Honigstein has made a similar claim in that he would expect Vidal to move on if Goretzka arrives at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, as per this tweet below.

Vidal turns 31 in May and so won’t be the same player that helped Conte win three Serie A titles. Nevertheless, he still remains a top-class individual and so perhaps with strength in depth in mind, he could be a very useful addition to the Chelsea squad to help them compete on various fronts moving forward.