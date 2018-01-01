Man Utd in talks to sign Brazilian attacker, but risk being priced out

Man Utd said to have made contact over signing of PSG star Lucas Moura

Brazilian could also have lucrative offer from China on the table

Mourinho seemingly looking to strengthen attacking options

Having hit a difficult period in their campaign, Man Utd are seemingly keen to bolster their squad where possible with reports claiming Lucas Moura is on their radar.

The Red Devils went on a four-game winless streak to end 2017, and as a result they find themselves 15 points adrift of Premier League leaders and rivals Man City.

Further, they’re no longer able to land the League Cup after being knocked out by Bristol City, and so realistically, they can only hope that the Champions League and FA Cup will give them opportunities to avoid ending the season empty-handed.

In a bid to ensure that doesn’t happen, according to Le 10 Sport, Man Utd have set their sights on Lucas and have even been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain to potentially reach an agreement over a transfer.

The 25-year-old has scored 44 goals in 212 appearances for the French giants since he joined them from Sao Paulo in 2012. However, since Neymar and Kylian Mbappe arrived this past summer, he’s made just six appearances in all competitions which is bound to be a source of real frustration in terms of lack of playing time.

As a result, a move elsewhere could appeal to him, and while Man Utd are making their move as per the report, it’s added that Hebei Fortune are set to rival them for his signature and could be in a stronger position given they’re likely to put a lucrative offer on the table.

It may well come down to a decision between ambition of winning trophies in Europe and money in the Far East in this instance, albeit United will likely offer a big-money deal of their own.

With Henrikh Mkitaryan struggling this season and the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata not being consistently decisive in the final third, perhaps bringing in another attacking talent may be needed at Old Trafford to give the squad a boost.