Manchester United 2-0 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction: Lingard and Pogba shine in Lukaku’s absence

Posted by
Manchester United 2-0 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction: Lingard and Pogba shine in Lukaku’s absence

Manchester United comfortably beat Everton 2-0 thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Wayne Rooney received a warm reception from the travelling Man United fans but the former Reds skipper was unsuccessful as Everton hosted Jose Mourinho’s side.

United were unable to breakdown a stubborn Everton in the first-half but broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through Anthony Martial.

Martial latched onto an assist from Paul Pogba and Mourinho’s side looked comfortable until the final whistle.

Jesse Lingard sealed the victory on the 81st minute and capped off an outstanding individual display.

Man of the match 

That man Jesse Lingard has been a glimmer of light amongst a horrid set of results for United recently and the Englishman shone once again.

Lingard now has seven goals and four assists in the Premier League this season; more than huge star’s such as Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and Dele Alli.

Flop of the match 

Wayne Rooney struggled against his former side and a yellow card on the 43rd minute combined with being subbed off on the 62nd minute meant it was one to forget for the Toffees skipper.

Stat of the match 

Player ratings 

Everton: Pickford 7, Holgate 5, Keane 6, Williams 5, Martina 5, Davies 6, Schneiderlin 6, Vlasic 5, Rooney 5, Bolasie 6, Niasse 5.

Subs: Lennon 5, McCarthy 5, Calvert-Lewin 5.

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Lindelof 6, Jones 5, Rojo 6, Shaw 7, Herrera 6, Matic 6, Pogba 8, Mata 7, Lingard 9, Martial 8.

Subs: Rashford 6, Blind n/a, Tuanzebe n/a.

Reaction 

Manchester United fans were understandably ecstatic with Jesse Lingard’s performance…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top