Manchester United 2-0 Everton player ratings, stats and reaction: Lingard and Pogba shine in Lukaku’s absence

Wayne Rooney faced his former side as Everton hosted Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring on the 57th minute for Man United after latching onto a Paul Pogba assist.

Jesse Lingard sealed Manchester United’s victory in the 81st minute.

Manchester United comfortably beat Everton 2-0 thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Wayne Rooney received a warm reception from the travelling Man United fans but the former Reds skipper was unsuccessful as Everton hosted Jose Mourinho’s side.

United were unable to breakdown a stubborn Everton in the first-half but broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through Anthony Martial.

Martial latched onto an assist from Paul Pogba and Mourinho’s side looked comfortable until the final whistle.

Jesse Lingard sealed the victory on the 81st minute and capped off an outstanding individual display.

Man of the match

That man Jesse Lingard has been a glimmer of light amongst a horrid set of results for United recently and the Englishman shone once again.

Lingard now has seven goals and four assists in the Premier League this season; more than huge star’s such as Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and Dele Alli.

Flop of the match

Wayne Rooney struggled against his former side and a yellow card on the 43rd minute combined with being subbed off on the 62nd minute meant it was one to forget for the Toffees skipper.

Stat of the match

35 – Manchester United have won more @premierleague games against Everton than any other team has won against a single opponent in the competition (35). Devilish. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2018

Player ratings

Everton: Pickford 7, Holgate 5, Keane 6, Williams 5, Martina 5, Davies 6, Schneiderlin 6, Vlasic 5, Rooney 5, Bolasie 6, Niasse 5.

Subs: Lennon 5, McCarthy 5, Calvert-Lewin 5.

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Lindelof 6, Jones 5, Rojo 6, Shaw 7, Herrera 6, Matic 6, Pogba 8, Mata 7, Lingard 9, Martial 8.

Subs: Rashford 6, Blind n/a, Tuanzebe n/a.

Reaction

Manchester United fans were understandably ecstatic with Jesse Lingard’s performance…

José Mourinho has done wonders with Jesse Lingard. Finally looks like he has matured into a reliable player and is in spectacular form. Mourinho deserves credit. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 1, 2018

I’m happy to be cheering for lingard tbvh. I have given him unbelievable stick in the past. I’m happy to be proven wrong. Opinions are fluid based on performance — kenna (@kennagq) January 1, 2018

Lingard is having a great season so far. Keeps silencing the tapping club fans with zero league title in the last 28 years… And Martial is United’s future. He is so classy with the ball. Fantastic player. — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) January 1, 2018