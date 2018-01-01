No need to panic Tottenham fans, Pochettino doesn’t fear £25m exit

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino isn’t panicking over key star’s future

Alderweireld could leave Spurs for just £25m in 2019

However, Pochettino has called for fans to stay calm over the matter

There’s a nagging issue for Tottenham when it comes to defender Toby Alderweireld, and that’s a reported clause in his current contract.

As per The Mirror, that said clause will allow him to leave Spurs for just £25m at the end of next season, although if he stays, he’ll have another year left on his deal after that.

However, given his importance to Mauricio Pochettino, that is naturally a concern that they would love to address sooner rather than later. Firstly, they don’t want to lose the Belgian international at all and they would come under pressure to keep him in that event, but he is surely worth much more than that if he was to leave the north London outfit.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a crucial figure for Tottenham since joining the club in 2015, making 109 appearances in all competitions and bringing real organisation and solidity to the backline alongside the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez.

In turn, the last thing that Spurs want to see is him leaving the club for any fee, as having seen Kyle Walker join Manchester City last summer, they will want to be careful that they don’t start losing too many key players.

Pochettino though isn’t the least bit concerned when it comes to Alderweireld, as he has put his full faith and trust in chairman Daniel Levy to ensure that his squad remains competitive and they continue to keep his top stars.

“Calm, calm, our fans,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “He still has two-and-half-years of contract. Daniel Levy said to me: ‘Don’t worry gaffer. It’s two-and-half years’.

“Daniel is very good. I think full credit to Daniel Levy and let Daniel work. It is important the fans trust in Daniel.”

There you have it Tottenham fans, trust in Pochettino and Levy to keep on top of the situation…