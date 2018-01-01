Three Allsvenskan stars struggling Premier League clubs might want to consider

Swedish football is going through a bit of a boom. In 2015, their U-21 side managed to become European champions. In 2016, they made it to Euro 2016 where, despite not making it out of their group, they managed to give a good account of themselves and mere weeks ago they travelled to Milan and stopped giants Italy from making it to the World Cup for the first time since 1950 and Sweden will be in Russia instead.

The domestic league is also going through a purple patch, Malmo FF made the Champions League group stages in both 2015 and 2016 and now Graham Potter’s Ostersund are making waves in the Europa League. His side will take on Arsenal in February, something which is pretty amazing for a side in the fourth tier less than a decade ago.

This has seen a number of great players start to emerge from the domestic league and decide they want to take a gamble and move to pastures new.

Many Premier League clubs are at a stage where they might need to gamble in January. With a number of sides struggling towards the bottom of the table and in desperate need of some fresh faces in January in order to ensure they make their way up the table and away from danger.

Clubs almost seem scared to take a chance on players outside of the main leagues nowadays but they can often provide excellent value for money and give a team a new brilliant player without the top league tax you often get when you buy in Spain, Germany or Italy. Here are three Allsvenskan stars who have been making waves in Sweden and are ready to have an impact at a higher level.

Saman Ghoddos

Ostersund have made it to the knockout stage of the Europa League because they are such an excellent team, a real unit that works together and do a brilliant job of having each others backs. If you can single out one player for praise though it has to be Ghoddos, the striker has been absolutely brilliant since he arrived at Ostersunds and it’s no surprise that some Championship clubs have already been linked to the Iranian player.

He was wanted by the Swedish national team for his pace, directness and superb finishing ability but chose to play for Iran. He would be an excellent investment for a side like Swansea or Crystal Palace who are struggling a bit for goals, he can play as a support striker so would work well alongside Tammy Abraham and Wilfried Bony at Swansea or with Christian Benteke at Palace. He is a real star in the making.

Oscar Lewicki

The defensive midfield dynamo is available on a free from Malmo for whom he shone and helped to two League titles in his time there. Lewicki knows all about winning having been a part of the U21 side who took home the European crown and he is still only 25.

He has been capped by the senior national team whose manager Janne Andersson, loves his tough tackling and great positional sense. He could work well at West Ham or Stoke who perhaps need a new injection of energy into their midfield. The fact he is on a free makes it a no risk move.

Olof Mellberg

No, the ex-Aston Villa defender hasn’t come out of retirement, this entry is cheating a little bit but the Villains stalwart defender of the mid-2000’s has shown himself to be a super managerial talent who could take over at Swansea if Paul Clement was to get the chop or at Stoke City if Mark Hughes’s increasingly troubled reign comes to an end.

Melberg took over at IF Brommapojkarna when they were in the third tier. He has since taken them to back-to-back promotions and left the club with them ready to play in Allsvenskan. He decided he wanted a new challenge and with his knowledge base as well as obvious talent, he could be a worthwhile risk for any club willing to give him a chance.