“Useless” – Manchester United fans declare superstar “must be sold” after team-mate outshines him

Manchester United fans branded Romelu Lukaku as useless as Anthony Martial outshone the Belgian during a victory over Everton.

Lukaku did not travel with the United squad after coming off prematurely during Man United’s weekend clash with Southampton on a stretcher following concussion.

With the star’s absence from Jose Mourinho’s squad the self-proclaimed special one decided to play French international Anthony Martial down the middle.

Mourinho’s decision paid off with many fans full of praise for Martial’s performance.

Martial opened the scoring against Everton on the 57th minute after latching onto a superb assist from fellow international team-mate Paul Pogba.

Martial came off on the 77th minute to be replaced by Marcus Rashford and received a standing ovation from the travelling United supporters.

Man United fans took to twitter following Martial’s performance to declare the Frenchman as a far superior talent to Lukaku.

