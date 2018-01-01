“Useless” – Manchester United fans declare superstar “must be sold” after team-mate outshines him

Manchester United fans branded a key star as ‘useless’ following his omission from the side during a victory over Everton.

Romelu Lukaku did not travel to Everton with Manchester United and fans expressed their joy at watching the side without him.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring for Man United leading to many touting the Frenchman as far more valuable than Lukaku.

Lukaku did not travel with the United squad after coming off prematurely during Man United’s weekend clash with Southampton on a stretcher following concussion.

With the star’s absence from Jose Mourinho’s squad the self-proclaimed special one decided to play French international Anthony Martial down the middle.

Mourinho’s decision paid off with many fans full of praise for Martial’s performance.

Martial opened the scoring against Everton on the 57th minute after latching onto a superb assist from fellow international team-mate Paul Pogba.

Martial came off on the 77th minute to be replaced by Marcus Rashford and received a standing ovation from the travelling United supporters.

Man United fans took to twitter following Martial’s performance to declare the Frenchman as a far superior talent to Lukaku.

Martial so much better than lukaku — Daniel lardner (@Lardman316) January 1, 2018

Martial looks like he’s in a more natural position with the freedom to hover, and to take on defenders. Something Lukaku has struggled with. — Mo Fahïm (@mofahim_) January 1, 2018

Martial >>> Lukaku — The Problem (@SonaldoLust) January 1, 2018

Lukaku, get comfortable on that bench — Tolu Dono (@Roku_Tolu) January 1, 2018

Martial looks so happy down the middle, literally we should sell Lukaku, Martial smiling is priceless — C. ? (@BallisticBailly) January 1, 2018