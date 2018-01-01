Video: Patrice Evra wins again but Georgina Rodriguez, Shakira and WAGS look stunning in New Year celebrations

Our biggest wish for 2018 is that Patrice Evra never changes. The Frenchman continues to win the internet as he led the New Year celebrations on Sunday night.

It was a tumultuous year on the pitch for him, but he has won the hearts of us all with his social media activity as he continues to share hilarious clips.

This time round he went for a more reserved approach looking very dapper but exploding into life to wish us all a Happy New Year, as seen in the video below.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez had plenty to smile about this year on and off the pitch as they shared a romantic snap for Instagram to bring in the new year, while Lionel Messi went with a bigger family celebration.

Gerard Pique and Shakira also voted with the family option, while Harry Kane got himself into a spot of bother with his missus as he opted to celebrate with his match-balls after scoring eight hat-tricks this year before being reminded that he also got engaged and had his first baby!

Sead Kolasinac looked like he was auditioning for the next series of Peaky Blinders, while Philippe Coutinho and Eden Hazard were also among those to bring in the New Year celebrations with an Instagram post. Here’s to hoping they all enjoy a great 2018!

