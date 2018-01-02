Bruna Marquezine gallery: 10 hot photos of Neymar WAG as Brazilian reunites with ex-girlfriend

It looks as though Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar enjoyed his New Year celebrations, as he posted an image with former flame Bruna Marquezine on Instagram.

The pair have reportedly been on and off for five years now, and it’s difficult to see what the Brazilian international is playing at in truth as the actress continues to look stunning in her social media posts.

Based on the date and time of his post, the pair seemingly met up on New Year’s Eve and decided to rekindle their flame, although it’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not they’re definitely back together.

Neymar, 25, became the world’s most expensive footballer last year following his £200m move from Barcelona to the French capital, as per Sky Sports, while his other half is a star in her own right having established herself as a successful actress.

Now though, it remains to be seen whether or not the 22-year-old will be joining her on-off partner in Paris, but they looked to be getting on pretty well in the photo below.

Here’s Marquezine also looking incredibly hot in her Instagram snaps….