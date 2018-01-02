Huge boost for Arsenal: Arsene Wenger confirms Gunners yet to be approached for out-of-contract star

Player’s Arsenal deal runs out in the summer

Arsenal have been given a huge boost after Gunners manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that the club are yet to receive a January approach for key forward Alexis Sanchez.

This is according to the Sun, who state that whilst Man City are interested in signing the Chilean, the north London club are yet to be approached for the player, and that Sanchez’s contract with the club runs out in the summer.

Speaking about Sanchez, Wenger said “We have not been contacted by anyone.”

So far this season, Sanchez hasn’t really impressed for Arsene Wenger’s side all that much, with the Chilean international only managed seven goals and three assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

However last season, things were a lot different for the former Barcelona star, as Sanchez scored 24 goals and assisted 11 in 38 Premier League games, a fantastic record for a winger, you can see why Man City are apparently interested!

Sanchez’s overall footballing ability and world-class status has seen some label the 29-year-old as one of the best players in the league.

During his career in north London, Sanchez has enjoyed a relatively successful spell, as the winger has helped his side win three FA Cups and one Community Shield since his arrival in the summer of 2014.

It seems as if Arsenal may be hanging on to Sanchez after the January window closes if Wenger’s words are anything to go by.