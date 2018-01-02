‘Mugging him off there’ – Fans react as Paul Pogba gets snubbed by ex-Man Utd teammate

Wayne Rooney lauded for what he did in tunnel before Everton vs Man Utd

Pogba was looking for a warm welcome from former teammate

Instead, Everton captain was fully focused on game ahead

READ MORE: Man Utd in £50m transfer battle over Real Madrid star, offer falls way short of valuation

It’s a pet hate for many fans and pundits alike seeing players embracing and joking before games, and Paul Pogba is guilty of it every match.

On one hand, it’s just harmless and good sportsmanship while more often than not it happens between international teammates who are happy to see each other having perhaps not crossed paths for a while.

Other times it’s former teammates who used to ply their trade together at the same club, but Wayne Rooney wasn’t having any of it as seen in the images below.

He could have easily opted to give his former United teammates a warm welcome at Goodison Park, but instead he was fully focused on the task in hand and that was to help his side claim all three points while he probably saved the pleasantries for later.

Meanwhile, Pogba was captured awkwardly waiting to see if the Toffees ace was going to shake his hand before he continued down the line with another former United man Michael Keane offering him a handshake instead.

It didn’t go unnoticed, as seen in the tweets below from supporters, as Rooney was widely lauded as it seems the pre-match gestures don’t go down well with many of us.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness hasn’t been shy in blasting it in the past, and we’re sure he was loving Rooney’s reaction on Monday…

Rooney mugging Pogba of there! #notevenlookingatyou — Daniel Partington (@Partington89) January 1, 2018

Lol Pogba was expecting to get matey with Rooney in the tunnel, who just wasn’t having it. — Giggs-boson (@giggs_boson) January 1, 2018

Gotta love Rooney. No time for gimmick players like Pogba. #EVEMUN — rob bordman (@bordy19) January 1, 2018

Rooney can’t even look Pogba in the eyes…he knows what it takes to be a true United captain — Leo Leo Leo (@leodriscoll) January 1, 2018

Why is Pogba feeling excited shaking hands in the tunnel with every Everton player in sight while Rooney appears more focused, not even looking at the United players. — Badi (@Seyibee) January 1, 2018

Did anyone see Rooney ignore Pogba while they were in the dugout before the game….

Hmm… Maybe prematch ritual……..#MUNEVE — Emmanuel (@yosoydicreet) January 1, 2018

That’s the difference in modern day football, Pogba as captain shaking every Everton player’s hand in the tunnel, Rooney comes out as captain and doesn’t shake one man utd player’s hand, against his old team, legend — Scott Wilson (@scottwilson_28) January 1, 2018

Pogba has literally looked at Rooney TEN times to get a chance to say hi in the tunnel, but he’s not having it — Jazil Zuberi (@jazilzuberi) January 1, 2018