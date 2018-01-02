‘Mugging him off there’ – Fans react as Paul Pogba gets snubbed by ex-Man Utd teammate

‘Mugging him off there’ – Fans react as Paul Pogba gets snubbed by ex-Man Utd teammate

It’s a pet hate for many fans and pundits alike seeing players embracing and joking before games, and Paul Pogba is guilty of it every match.

On one hand, it’s just harmless and good sportsmanship while more often than not it happens between international teammates who are happy to see each other having perhaps not crossed paths for a while.

Other times it’s former teammates who used to ply their trade together at the same club, but Wayne Rooney wasn’t having any of it as seen in the images below.

He could have easily opted to give his former United teammates a warm welcome at Goodison Park, but instead he was fully focused on the task in hand and that was to help his side claim all three points while he probably saved the pleasantries for later.

Meanwhile, Pogba was captured awkwardly waiting to see if the Toffees ace was going to shake his hand before he continued down the line with another former United man Michael Keane offering him a handshake instead.

It didn’t go unnoticed, as seen in the tweets below from supporters, as Rooney was widely lauded as it seems the pre-match gestures don’t go down well with many of us.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness hasn’t been shy in blasting it in the past, and we’re sure he was loving Rooney’s reaction on Monday…

