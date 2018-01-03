Arsenal vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Gunners fans delighted with key inclusion

Arsenal make three changes, Koscielny and Kolasinac out injured

Ozil nod delights Arsenal fans as German playmaker returns to line-up

Chelsea make four changes of their own to side that beat Stoke

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates on Wednesday night, with the hosts desperate to secure all three points in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

While Antonio Conte’s side are putting the pressure on Man Utd for second place, the Gunners are battling with Liverpool and Tottenham below them.

In turn, both sides will be hopeful of claiming a win in their showdown in north London, and that’s reflected in their starting line-ups as it’s set to be a star-studded affair.

With Sead Kolasinac ruled out due to injury, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is back in on the left flank as Arsene Wenger goes back to a back-three with Calum Chambers and Rob Holding either side of Shkodran Mustafi, with Laurent Koscielny also injured.

Jack Wilshere continues his resurgence as he makes his sixth consecutive Premier League start, while the attacking trident of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette gets the nod up top.

The inclusion of Ozil particularly pleased the Arsenal faithful based on the reaction seen in the tweets below, as the German international returns from his own absence to replace Alex Iwobi in the line-up.

As for the visitors, Conte has a strong line-up with Alvaro Morata paired with the returning Eden Hazard as their star duo with hope to do the damage at the Emirates.

The Italian tactician makes four changes to the side that beat Stoke City last time out, with Andreas Christensen in for Antonio Rudiger, while Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko replace Danny Drinkwater and Pedro as Hazard comes in for Willian.

Ozil starts, thanks Allah. — Man Like Mesut (@_ManLikeMesut) January 3, 2018

OZIL YA ABII COYG — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) January 3, 2018

YESSSS ÖZZIIILLL — Marcelle (@marcellehteit) January 3, 2018