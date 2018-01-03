Chelsea set to be offered Manchester United transfer target in intriguing swap deal

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly prepared to offer Gareth Bale to Chelsea to help smooth things along in his club’s pursuit of the transfer of Eden Hazard.

The Sun linked Bale with Manchester United earlier in the season, and the Welshman seems a good fit at Old Trafford despite his struggles during his time at the Bernabeu.

Still, Chelsea might now be given a golden opportunity to snap him up instead as Don Balon claim Zidane is eager to offload him and could use him plus cash to sign Hazard.

It remains to be seen if this would be enough to convince the Blues to let their star player go, but the promise of another top attacker in exchange would surely be tempting.

Bale was one of the best players in Europe at the peak of his powers with Tottenham, which earned him his big move to Madrid in the summer of 2013.

It remains to be seen, however, if the former Spurs man can truly get firing again after so many recent problems with injury that have held him back in Zidane’s side.

Chelsea could do well to at least beat United to his signature, with the Red Devils clearly still rating him highly if the Sun’s report of their interest is accurate.