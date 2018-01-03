Manchester United & Chelsea target urges agent to speed up £88million transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea could miss out as Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi urges his agent to get him a transfer to Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

The Argentina international has enjoyed a fine run of form this season, scoring 17 goals in 19 Serie A games to attract attention from across Europe.

Don Balon recently linked him as a target for Manchester United, who look like they could do with an upgrade on the misfiring Romelu Lukaku, while the Sun linked him with both Chelsea and Real Madrid earlier in the season.

Icardi looks like he’d be a fine signing for almost any top club, and the latest from Don Balon is that his preference would be to move to the Bernabeu, and that he’s contacted his agent about sorting out a deal as he’s keen for it to happen as quickly as possible.

The 24-year-old is said to be aware that Real are after a striker and could sign an alternative such as Harry Kane, so he hopes he can speed things along this winter, according to Don Balon.

This would undoubtedly be a blow for United and Chelsea, both of whom signed strikers in the summer, but with neither particularly impressing so far.

Lukaku has just four goals in his last 20 games for the Red Devils, while Morata also looks to have gone off the boil slightly, netting three in his last ten for Chelsea.