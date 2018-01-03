Chris Smalling WAG gallery: HOT pics of Manchester United star’s wife Sam Cooke

Chris Smalling WAG Sam Cooke has a host of saucy pics on the net

The Manchester United defender is really punching above his weight!

Enjoy out hot picture gallery of Sam Cooke at her finest

He may not be the best player in the world, but Chris Smalling WAG Sam Cooke is undoubtedly one of the hottest footballers’ wives out there right now.

The 32-year-old supermodel has appeared as a Page 3 girl as well as in magazines such as FHM, Maxim, Loaded, Zoo and Nuts down the years.

And for your viewing pleasure, we’ve rounded up the best Chris Smalling WAG pics in this gallery below…