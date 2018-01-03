David Silva explains Manchester City have granted him leave due to premature birth of baby son

David Silva has revealed why he’s been absent for Manchester City

The Spain international has explained his son has been born premature

Pep Guardiola said ‘family is most important’ and wouldn’t set a return date for Silva

Manchester City star David Silva has explained that he’s recently been absent from the team due to his baby son recently being born prematurely.

The Spain international played against Watford this week but has largely been out of action since December 23 due to ‘family’ reasons, as put by manager Pep Guardiola.

Silva has now released a statement on Twitter explaining that his newborn son is ‘fighting day by day with the help of the medical team’.

This sad news explains why Guardiola was keen not to put any pressure on the 31-year-old to return, saying he didn’t know how much he would be available in the near future.

‘Family is most important,’ Guardiola is quoted in the Metro. ‘You can see how essential David is to us but I don’t know how long he will be here.

‘He is free to go (home) again if he needs to. It doesn’t matter if we get no points while he is away. Family is most important.’

Silva has been one of City’s best players for many years now, and has once again played a key role in their tremendous success this term.

However, his focus is now understandably elsewhere and the footballing community will undoubtedly be sending all their thoughts and best wishes to Silva and his family at this difficult time.