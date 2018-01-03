Furious Arsene Wenger slams media after ‘farcical decision’ in Arsenal draw with Chelsea

Arsene Wenger furious after Arsenal draw with Chelsea

Hazard penalty decision seems to have left the French tactician in a foul mood

Continues in post-match press conference as he criticises media for coverage

READ MORE: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea player ratings, stats and reaction: Thriller ends in draw, CFC duo endure nightmare

It’s fair to say that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wasn’t in a great mood after his side’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

It was largely down to the decision from referee Anthony Taylor to award Chelsea a penalty in the second half over a contentious incident involving Hector Bellerin and Eden Hazard.

The spot-kick was awarded, Hazard converted and while Marcos Alonso turned thing around after Jack Wilshere’s opener, it was Bellerin who stepped up and scored the equaliser for his side late on.

Despite it being a thrilling spectacle and the highs of grabbing a point after being down with such little time in the game remaining, Wenger wasn’t in the mood to celebrate or be content with what his side fought to obtain.

Instead, he made his displeasure known immediately in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, as seen in the tweet below, before going on the attack in his press conference too.

As seen below, several reporters noted how the veteran tactician became heated as he challenged not only decisions from the officials but also the way in which they are reported in England, and so it wasn’t a happy night for him it seems.

He arguably took it a little too far as it’s claimed that when asked what he would have done if Chelsea had scored late on with Davide Zappacosta striking the bar, Wenger replied: “Maybe I would have committed suicide.”

Wenger asked about how he would have reacted if Zappacosta had scored, not hit crossbar at 2-2.

“Maybe I would have commit suicide” — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) January 3, 2018

Wenger in a very feisty mood here. Pointing out poor refereeing in Swansea v Tottenham last night, which he claims nobody talks about. Says he’s “fed up” talking about referees. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 3, 2018

Wenger on one here, and have to say inconsistent. Castigating press for not talking about football, and not criticising refs, having himself willingly talked about refs, and then talking about how we have to accept refs have impossible job. Er… — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 3, 2018

Wenger in an incredibly tetchy mood. Snapping at reporters. Not making much sense. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) January 3, 2018