Furious Arsene Wenger slams media after ‘farcical decision’ in Arsenal draw with Chelsea

It’s fair to say that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wasn’t in a great mood after his side’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

It was largely down to the decision from referee Anthony Taylor to award Chelsea a penalty in the second half over a contentious incident involving Hector Bellerin and Eden Hazard.

The spot-kick was awarded, Hazard converted and while Marcos Alonso turned thing around after Jack Wilshere’s opener, it was Bellerin who stepped up and scored the equaliser for his side late on.

Despite it being a thrilling spectacle and the highs of grabbing a point after being down with such little time in the game remaining, Wenger wasn’t in the mood to celebrate or be content with what his side fought to obtain.

Instead, he made his displeasure known immediately in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, as seen in the tweet below, before going on the attack in his press conference too.

As seen below, several reporters noted how the veteran tactician became heated as he challenged not only decisions from the officials but also the way in which they are reported in England, and so it wasn’t a happy night for him it seems.

He arguably took it a little too far as it’s claimed that when asked what he would have done if Chelsea had scored late on with Davide Zappacosta striking the bar, Wenger replied: “Maybe I would have committed suicide.”

