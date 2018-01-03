Liverpool plan transfer swoop for Real Madrid star to replace Philippe Coutinho after Barcelona refused swap deal

Liverpool could raid Real Madrid to replace Philippe Coutinho

Jurgen Klopp failed with a proposed swap deal with Barcelona

Liverpool now want Dani Ceballos to strengthen their midfield

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a transfer raid on Real Madrid for midfielder Dani Ceballos as they look to replace Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international is thought to be closing in on a move to the Nou Camp and Diario Gol claim Jurgen Klopp has identified Ceballos as his replacement after missing out on a swap deal for Barca ace Sergi Roberto.

This move makes sense for Liverpool, with Ceballos not a regular since moving to Madrid this season, but still regarded as one of Spain’s most exciting young talents.

The Reds have previously done well with signings of relatively unproven young players, or cast-offs from other top clubs.

Coutinho himself struggled for playing time at Inter Milan before joining Liverpool and becoming one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

Ceballos looks a player with big potential as well, and Diario Gol suggest Klopp may try signing the 21-year-old on an initial loan deal.

It will undoubtedly be a big blow for Liverpool to lose Coutinho in the middle of the season, but the arrival of a replacement quickly could help fix much of the damage done to Klopp’s side.