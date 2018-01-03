Man City 3-1 Watford player ratings, stats and reaction: Guardiola’s side get back to winning ways as gap over Man United reaches 15 points

Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and an own goal from Christian Kabasele, as the Citizens increased their lead at the top to 15 points.

The home side got off to the perfect start, as a cross from Leroy Sane was turned by Sterling just 39 seconds in as Guardiola’s side scored the fastest goal so far this season.

The Citizens then doubled their lead in the 13th minute, as a cross from Kevin De Bruyne was turned home into his own goal by Kabasele to put Man City in the driving seat.

City then bagged their third in the 63rd minute, as another cross from De Bruyne was parried into the path of Aguero, who slotted home to give his side all three points.

Guardiola’s side suffered a consolation goal late on from Andre Gray, as a ball from Carrillo found the former Burnley forward, who tapped home to bag a consolation for the Hornets.

Player of the Match

Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne was absolutely class tonight, with the former Chelsea midfielder bagging two assists as City returned to winning ways

The maestro was at the heart of everything good for the home side tonight, as Pep Guardiola’s side made it 30 Premier League games in a row unbeaten.

This tweet sums up just how good the Belgian talisman was this evening

Stat of the Match

Watford must hate the sight of Aguero by now!

Player Ratings

Man City: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Stones 6, Otamendi 6, Delph 7, De Bruyne 8, Fernandinho 7, D Silva 6, Sterling 7, Aguero 7, Sane 7 / Subs: Toure 6, B Silva 6, Danilo 6

Watford: Gomes 6, Janmaat 6, Wague 6, Kabasele 5, Zeegelaar 6, Watson 6, Doucoure 6, Richarlison 6, Capoue 6, Carrillo 7, Gray 7 / Subs: Cleverley 6, Sinclair 6, Pereyra 6

Reaction

De Bruyne received nearly all the praise following Man City’s return to winning ways tonight

