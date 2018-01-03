Player of the Year odds: Manchester City star emerges as early favourite, but Liverpool goal machine a decent shout at 9/2

Want an early look at Player of the Year odds? It may not surprise you to learn that Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is the heavy favourite at the moment.

Ladbrokes have named their top ten list, which features five City stars in total, but it may be worth sticking your money on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah or maybe even Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Interestingly, current holder, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante isn’t even in the top ten, though his team-mate, 2015 winner Eden Hazard, is priced at 50/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘De Bruyne has been the standout player in the league so far this season, so it’s no surprise to see him priced as the clear favourite for the Player of the Year award.’

Here’s a look at the full Player of the Year odds as they stand at the start of 2018…

Kevin de Bruyne – 1/3

de bruyne man city
Player of the Year odds see Kevin De Bruyne the major favourite

Mohamed Salah – 9/2

Salah celebrates a goal for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah has shone for Liverpool and looks worth a punt at 9/2

Harry Kane – 13/2

Tottenham forward Harry Kane
Tottenham striker Harry Kane also has decent odds at 13/2

David Silva – 8/1

Man City's David Silva
David Silva is another Manchester City star having a fine season

Raheem Sterling – 16/1

sterling man city
Raheem Sterling might feel he’s worthy of shorter Player of the Year odds

David de Gea – 22/1

David De Gea
David de Gea is 22/1 but goalkeepers probably aren’t realistic

Sergio Aguero – 33/1

Sergio Aguero of Man City
Sergio Aguero keeps on banging in the goals for Manchester City

Eden Hazard – 50/1

hazard chelsea
Eden Hazard of Chelsea is 50/1 for Player of the Year

Roberto Firmino – 80/1

roberto firmino
Roberto Firmino has been in fine form for Liverpool

Ederson – 150/1

Ederson
Ederson is a long shot at 150/1 but has shone for Manchester City

