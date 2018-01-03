Player of the Year odds: Manchester City star emerges as early favourite, but Liverpool goal machine a decent shout at 9/2

Player of the Year odds from Ladbrokes have Kevin De Bruyne as big favourite

Manchester City star is 1/3 to scoop this season’s prize

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is ranked second on 9/2 and looks a decent shout

Want an early look at Player of the Year odds? It may not surprise you to learn that Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is the heavy favourite at the moment.

Ladbrokes have named their top ten list, which features five City stars in total, but it may be worth sticking your money on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah or maybe even Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Interestingly, current holder, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante isn’t even in the top ten, though his team-mate, 2015 winner Eden Hazard, is priced at 50/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘De Bruyne has been the standout player in the league so far this season, so it’s no surprise to see him priced as the clear favourite for the Player of the Year award.’

Here’s a look at the full Player of the Year odds as they stand at the start of 2018…

Kevin de Bruyne – 1/3

Mohamed Salah – 9/2

Harry Kane – 13/2

David Silva – 8/1

Raheem Sterling – 16/1

David de Gea – 22/1

Sergio Aguero – 33/1

Eden Hazard – 50/1

Roberto Firmino – 80/1

Ederson – 150/1