Real Madrid set to bid sensational £177m swap deal to land PL star

Real Madrid reportedly ready to make intriguing offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane

Report claims Gareth Bale will be included in deal

Ambitious bid, Tottenham will surely have no interest in selling prolific talisman

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are ready to pull out the stops to land Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and who can blame them.

The 24-year-old has been in brilliant form again this season, scoring 24 goals in 25 games, and that comes off the back of his most prolific season yet last year in which he scored 35 goals in just 38 outings.

With Tottenham continuing to push to the next level to compete for major honours coupled with a new stadium to look forward to, there are plenty of reasons for Kane stay in north London.

However, according to Sport, as re-reported by The Sun, Real Madrid are prepared to do what they can to prise him away and convince him to move to the Bernabeu.

It’s claimed that they’re willing to make an offer worth £177m for the England international, with £133m of that arriving in cash and Gareth Bale included in the deal with a value of £44m.

Despite his injury problems, it’s questionable as to whether that’s good business from Madrid, as they’ll surely hope to rake in much more for the Welshman if they choose to sell him, having splashed out a then-world record of £85m in 2013, as noted by BBC Sport.

Nevertheless, we’re talking about a player who has steadily featured less and less each season for the last three campaigns, going from 48 appearances in 2014/15, to 31 the following year before making just 27 appearances last season.

Further, Bale has been restricted to 13 outings so far this campaign, and while he may boast an incredible trophy cabinet which includes three Champions League triumphs and the La Liga title since arriving in the Spanish capital, he hasn’t been as influential as Real Madrid would have hoped.

In turn, a move for Kane makes plenty of sense as he would be more reliable than the often-injured Bale, Karim Benzema has struggled to score goals consistently this season and Cristiano Ronaldo turns 33 in February. It’s surely time for Los Blancos to start thinking about their long-term future to ensure that they stay at the top of the European tree.