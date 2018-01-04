Crucial Alexis Sanchez decision to be made this week; Arsenal star set to learn Manchester City transfer fate

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez may reportedly know a little more about his future by the end of the week as Manchester City plan a meeting to discuss bringing his transfer forward.

The Chile international is heading towards the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and Marca claim he’s agreed on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Sanchez would be a fine signing for City, though it had widely been expected that he wouldn’t arrive until the summer when his contract does in fact expire.

According to the Daily Telegraph, City now plan to hold a meeting in the coming days over signing the 29-year-old in January instead, due to the recent injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus up front.

Elsewhere, the Sun have reported that Arsenal could be ready to cash in on Sanchez for around £25million now to avoid losing him for nothing, so the chance of a January deal does seem increasingly likely.

City already look out of sight in the Premier League title race, but could do with the signing of Sanchez to boost their hopes of mounting a genuine challenge in the Champions League.

Due to Arsenal’s lack of involvement in the competition this season, the former Barcelona attacker would not be cup tied for the competition and could make all the difference in the latter stages.

